Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev Calls Peevski Complaint a "Medal"

Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, said he learned through media reports that Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader Delyan Peevski had filed a complaint against him with the Prosecutor's Office, describing the move as "the best possible endorsement" of the Interior Ministry's work.

Earlier today, June 18, the MRF announced that Peevski's lawyer, Hamid Hamid, had formally referred the matter to prosecutors, requesting an investigation into statements and actions by the Interior Minister.

In a post on Facebook, Demerdzhiev said he regarded the complaint as a "medal", arguing that when "the man who has become an international symbol of behind-the-scenes influence begins complaining about the law", it is evidence that state institutions are moving in the right direction.

MRF Leader Peevski Files Complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office Against Interior Minister Demerdzhiev