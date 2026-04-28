Investigation Launched into Price of Compulsory Third-Party Motor Insurance Following Reports of Unjustified Increases

The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has launched a review of civil liability insurance prices after reports of unjustified price increases.

The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has launched an investigation into the cost of compulsory motor third-party liability insurance following reports of unjustified price increases.

The regulator said it will analyse insurers’ decisions and the reasons behind the recent rises in premiums. The review is being carried out jointly with the Commission for Protection of Competition.

A meeting with representatives of the motor community is also expected to take place.