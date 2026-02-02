БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Investigation Under Way into Murder of Three Men at Mountain Hut Near Petrohan Pass

Three male bodies have been discovered in a mountain hut near the Petrohan Pass on February 2.

According to unofficial information, the bodies may show signs of gunshot wounds, though the Prosecutor’s Office has not confirmed this.

Emergency services received a fire report via 112. When firefighters arrived, they found the bodies outside the hut. The men were not burned, and authorities are still determining what they were doing at the location.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but investigators are considering a potential multiple homicide. The Prosecutor’s Office has not confirmed whether gunshot wounds were present or if any shots were heard.

Senior Commissioner Tihomir Tsenov, Director of Sofia Regional Police Directorate, said:
“Operational and investigative teams have been immediately formed, including colleagues from the General Directorate of National Police, the Sofia Regional Police Directorate, Godetsch Police Department, and fire crews. Part of the hut, formerly known as ‘Petrohan Hut’ and now privately managed, was found burned. Investigative and on-site forensic actions are currently underway.”

Christina Lulcheva, District Prosecutor of Sofia Distrit, added:
“At this stage, there are no witnesses within the hut area. We have three deceased individuals, and in all cases we are talking about the killing of more than two persons, which is a serious offence under Article 116 of the Penal Code. Only a forensic medical examination can determine the cause of death of these three individuals.”

No witnesses have been questioned so far, and no arrests have been made in connection with this serious crime. Access to the hut remains restricted by police and investigators.

