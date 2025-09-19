Investigation Underway into Family Death Near Slivnitsa, They Left a Suicide Note

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a family found near Slivnitsa, BNT News has learned.

A 47-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, and their 18-year-old son were discovered with gunshot wounds to the temples inside their family car.

The vehicle was located in a field between the villages of Galabovtsi and Deyanova Vodenitsa.

According to a suicide note left by the family, the tragic decision was made due to a serious health issue affecting the 18-year-old son.