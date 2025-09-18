Is It Possible to Have a "Day Without Road Deaths" in Our Country?

For another consecutive year, Bulgaria is taking part in the initiative “European Day Without a Road Death”.

What is required of people is to know the law and, having that knowledge, to be fully aware of their obligation to comply with it, said Commissioner Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of the National Police, in an interview for BNT's programme “The Day Begins” on September 18.

She added that the results of the checks carried out so far are mixed.