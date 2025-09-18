Is It Possible to Have a "Day Without Road Deaths" in Our Country?

Bulgaria joins the initiative for another year
For another consecutive year, Bulgaria is taking part in the initiative “European Day Without a Road Death”.
What is required of people is to know the law and, having that knowledge, to be fully aware of their obligation to comply with it, said Commissioner Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of the National Police, in an interview for BNT's programme “The Day Begins” on September 18.
She added that the results of the checks carried out so far are mixed.
“On the one hand, the inspections are extensive and will continue throughout the day. But what is striking is that in certain areas of the country, where people are aware that preventive checks are being carried out, this information has an impact on their behaviour, and they definitely drive with greater caution,” the Commissioner noted.