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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Iva Mihaylova: Timcho Mutsunski Lied About My Access to Medical Treatment in North Macedonia

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Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
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делото ива михайлова изненадващ допълнителен разпит съдебен медик съмнение укриване доказателства международна експертиза

During his visit to Sofia, North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Timcho Mutsunski misled the Bulgarian public and the media, claiming that I have full access to medical treatment in North Macedonia following the accident a year ago, in which I was the victim and was struck while driving in my own lane. And at the moment, I have been accused without cause and without a single piece of evidence. This was stated by Iva Mihaylova in a video posted on Facebook on Ocyober 8.

BNT was the first to raise the issue of the Bulgarian citizen who was injured in a road accident and had so far been unable to leave her home town for treatment because of a court-imposed ban.

Iva recalls that she provided the court in North Macedonia with dozens of medical records and expert reports, including a consensus opinion from five doctors—neurologists and neurosurgeons in Skopje— at the state hospital, stating that there is an urgent need for intervention and subsequent treatment and rehabilitation, which cannot be provided due to a lack of technical and medical capabilities in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Iva Mihaylova: “While he himself was speaking today on behalf of the doctors, claiming that I am receiving the treatment I need here, that is not the case. Every time I go for a consultation, the doctors themselves tell me that the treatment cannot be carried out here, but only in Bulgaria, Israel or Türkiye. This is also stated in every document I have submitted to the court.”

Mihaylova added that specialists in Skopje had recommended rehabilitation for her in the neighbouring city of Štip

Iva Mihaylova: “And the prosecutor’s office won’t even allow me to leave Kočani, despite bail of more than €80,000. So I really do not understand what Mr Mutsunski meant today when he spoke of comprehensive treatment.”

Mihaylova also raised several questions, including who the person was who arrived at the scene of the accident just minutes after it happened, allegedly insisted that witnesses delete all the photographs they had taken of the crash that she says demonstrate her innocence, and then instructed the police and technical experts to draw up a reconstruction of the incident according to his wishes.

Earlier today, it emerged that the Republic of North Macedonia had agreed to allow Bulgarian doctors to examine Iva Mihaylova.

Speaking in Sofia, North Macedonia’s foreign minister said the judicial and medical aspects of the case should be considered separately. According to Mutsunski, there is a lack of trust between the governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia that needs to be overcome.

Timcho Mutsunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “At previous bilateral meetings, representatives of the Bulgarian government raised this issue. We offered to allow representatives of your country’s health authorities to visit our country and verify that the accused person is receiving adequate medical treatment. We regard this as a gesture of goodwill. It is not an obligation on our part, but I will speak openly and very directly. Given the lack of trust between our governments, we need to start building trust somewhere.”

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