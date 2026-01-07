Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist

On 7th January, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Day of Saint John the Baptist, who baptized Jesus Christ in the Jordan River. He is also called the Forerunner, since he foretold the coming of Jesus the Messiah.

The feast is called Ivanovden (John is Ivan in Bulgarian and “Ivanovden” means the Day of John).

According to the folk calendar, January 7 marks the end of the New Year’s caroling period, during which the New Year's masked troops walk. In some regions, this is symbolized by taking the caroling group’s leader, the “king,” to a fountain and bathe him. After the bathing ritual, the "king" hosts a feast attended by men masked as a bear, bride and arapa. The festivities conclude with a communal dance (horo), marking the end of the full cycle of the caroling season.

7th of January is a name day of everyone named Ivan, Vanyo, Vanya, Yoan/Ioan, Yoanna/Ioanna, Yonko/Yonka, Yoto, Ivaylo, Ivo, Ivona, Kaloyan, Zhan/Jean, and Zhanna. All these names have the basic meaning of “God’s blessing”.

More than 300,000 Bulgarians are celebrating their name day on this day.

Liturgies in honour of the St. John the Baptist were served across the country.

The bathing ritual for good health, which is performed on Jordan’s Day/Epiphany continues on Ivanovden. It is believed that the water on this day has purifying and sacred power.

