Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage

The jury in London was unable to reach a unanimous verdict regarding the guilt of three Bulgarians accused of espionage on behalf of Russia.

Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev deny the charges, despite the evidence presented by the prosecution, which suggests their involvement in six espionage operations targeting objects and individuals of interest to Moscow.

The decision was announced at the beginning of today’s session at the Central Criminal Court in London.

The five Bulgarians charged in the UK with spying for Russia remain in custody (update)

