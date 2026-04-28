БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Емил Дечев: Заплахите към главния секретар на МВР са...
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Илияна Йотова подписа указ за свикването на 52-рото...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Kozloduy NPP Unit 5 Shut Down for Repairs and Refuelling with US Fuel on 9 May

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
EN
Запази
спират шести блок аец козлодуй заради ремонтни дейности
Снимка: БТА/Архив

Unit 5 of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down on 9 May for its scheduled annual maintenance and refuelling with American nuclear fuel, it was announced during the annual report of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.

The maintenance is expected to be completed by mid-June, when the next batch of fuel assemblies produced by Westinghouse will be loaded.

In 2024, a four-year phased transition to the new nuclear fuel began. By 2027, the reactor’s entire core is expected to be fully loaded with American fuel.

For nearly two years now, Unit 5 at Kozloduy has been operating with a combination of both Russian and American fuel.

Tsonko Bachiyski, Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, said: “Thanks to the good organisation of the licensing process for the new nuclear fuel for Unit 5 of Kozloduy NPP, we are the first country in the European Union to have licensed or authorised a new type of fuel different from the original.

At present, all systems monitoring the condition of the reactor core show that there are no issues with the fuel. During previous maintenance outages, direct inspections of the fuel assemblies showed no problems—neither deformation nor any other defects.

We expect this year to be the same, but we will know for certain after mid-May, when the reactor is inspected.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
1
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
Как ще бъдат разпределени местата в 52-рото Народно събрание?
2
Как ще бъдат разпределени местата в 52-рото Народно събрание?
Предлага се водачи с отнети книжки заради употреба на алкохол или дрога да полагат изпит
3
Предлага се водачи с отнети книжки заради употреба на алкохол или...
Наплив от млади лекари в Благоевград
4
Наплив от млади лекари в Благоевград
Проф. Кантарджиев: Антраксът не се предава от човек на човек, болният не може да зарази никого
5
Проф. Кантарджиев: Антраксът не се предава от човек на човек,...
Българска баничка в Лондон за 3.80 паунда: Къде са по-високи цените?
6
Българска баничка в Лондон за 3.80 паунда: Къде са по-високи цените?

Най-четени

След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно замърсяване и на първо по облъчване на хората
1
След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно...
Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много ранени при тежък инцидент с автобус (СНИМКИ)
2
Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много ранени при...
Аделина Радева беше наградена в конкурса „БГ модна икона 2026“
3
Аделина Радева беше наградена в конкурса „БГ модна икона...
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване за материалите и големината
4
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване...
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
5
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
6
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов

More from: Bulgaria

High-Tech Cannabis Plantation Found in Mine Gallery Near Kyustendil (Photos)
High-Tech Cannabis Plantation Found in Mine Gallery Near Kyustendil (Photos)
Constitutional Court to Hear Dispute Over Bulgaria’s Decision to Join Donald Trump’s Board of Peace Constitutional Court to Hear Dispute Over Bulgaria’s Decision to Join Donald Trump’s Board of Peace
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
18-Year-Old Girl Died in a Serious Accident on the Mezdra-Svoge Road 18-Year-Old Girl Died in a Serious Accident on the Mezdra-Svoge Road
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Lamb for St George's Day Expected to Cost Between €15 and €18 per Kg Lamb for St George's Day Expected to Cost Between €15 and €18 per Kg
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Cameras Developed by Bulgarian Engineer Used in NASA Moon Missions Cameras Developed by Bulgarian Engineer Used in NASA Moon Missions
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
How Are Incomes Rising and Prices Increasing, According to CITUB Trade Union? How Are Incomes Rising and Prices Increasing, According to CITUB Trade Union?
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Дете загина в карловското село Розино, ударено е от кола
Дете загина в карловското село Розино, ударено е от кола
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Конституционният съд ще разгледа спор за решението България да се включи в Съвета за мир на Доналд Тръмп Конституционният съд ще разгледа спор за решението България да се включи в Съвета за мир на Доналд Тръмп
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
От доживотна на 20 г. затвор: Намалиха присъдата на мъжа от Перник, пребил до смърт жена си Анита От доживотна на 20 г. затвор: Намалиха присъдата на мъжа от Перник, пребил до смърт жена си Анита
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
18-годишно момиче е починало при тежка катастрофа на пътя Мездра - Своге 18-годишно момиче е починало при тежка катастрофа на пътя Мездра - Своге
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Тервел и Малена Замфирови ще бъдат посланици за борба срещу...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Спорт
Спират 5-и блок на АЕЦ "Козлодуй" за ремонт и...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Общество
Пробив: Първи пълен газов танкер премина Ормузкия проток от март насам
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
770 кг кюнефе и катмер без документи задържаха на на "Капитан...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ