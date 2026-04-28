Kozloduy NPP Unit 5 Shut Down for Repairs and Refuelling with US Fuel on 9 May

Unit 5 of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down on 9 May for its scheduled annual maintenance and refuelling with American nuclear fuel, it was announced during the annual report of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.

The maintenance is expected to be completed by mid-June, when the next batch of fuel assemblies produced by Westinghouse will be loaded.

In 2024, a four-year phased transition to the new nuclear fuel began. By 2027, the reactor’s entire core is expected to be fully loaded with American fuel.

For nearly two years now, Unit 5 at Kozloduy has been operating with a combination of both Russian and American fuel.