БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
МВР публикува разширен доклад за сдружението на Ивайло...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият за катастрофата...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
"Мяра": Пет партии влизат в парламента, две са...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Учител от плевенско село е задържан за педофилия
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Кметът на Бистрица за палежа: Къщата беше задимена, може...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Разчистен е голям участък с паднала скална маса, която...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant Is Experiencing Difficulties Meeting Some of Its Current Payments

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
EN
Запази
години работят ядрените блокове аец козлодуй
Снимка: archive

A fresh fault has been reported at Unit 6 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. The plant will shut down one of its two operating reactors in order to replace defective equipment, the company said.

Speaking to BNT on February 17, officials explained that the repeated shutdowns are largely due to difficulties obtaining parts from Russia. This forced the plant to seek alternative components, which ultimately proved unsuitable.

    Financial reports covering the first nine months of last year also indicate that the plant has experienced problems meeting some of its current payments. Although the company remains profitable, it has lacked sufficient money to fully finance its operations and has taken out two loans, including one from its subsidiary responsible for constructing new units at the site.

    Energy expert Anton Ivanov said the reactor will be halted for the third time since its scheduled annual overhaul at the end of last year. He noted that a major membrane overhaul is carried out every four years, but supply disruptions from Russia forced the plant to use European substitutes. These, however, caused defects after installation, requiring the delivery of parts closer to the original specifications. Plant officials have not said when the issue will be permanently resolved.

    Ivanov added that the plant had opted for cheaper alternative parts because of restricted imports from Russia, which has reduced the unit’s efficiency.

    He said the reactor had not been operated at full capacity in order to limit risks while still providing much-needed electricity during peak winter demand. The plant now imports only a small number of components from Russia after reorienting its supply chains.

    One of the country’s most profitable companies, the nuclear plant has nevertheless faced periodic payment difficulties, according to its financial statements. The management cites several reasons, including an increased dividend paid to the state-owned holding company, delayed payments owed by the national electricity company, and contractual payments for fresh nuclear fuel deliveries.

    The plant has also had to reschedule payment of its dividend to the state until the end of February this year, after funds were requested to support the national budget.

    Ivanov argued that state policy of extracting company profits limits its ability to purchase higher-quality components and forces it to seek the cheapest solutions, placing professional management under constraints, compared with best practices at other nuclear facilities.

    Because of shortages of funds, early last year the plant borrowed 50 million leva from its subsidiary responsible for new capacity projects, at an interest rate above 3 per cent. On 16 July it also secured a further 50-million-leva overdraft from a private credit institution.

    Unit 6 is currently still operating, but at reduced capacity. Even so, the plant provides close to 40 per cent of Bulgaria’s electricity supply.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
    1
    Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
    Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
    2
    Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
    "Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на Калушев след разпита в полицията
    3
    "Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на...
    От ПП предупреждават, че ще предприемат правни действия срещу всеки, който ги свързва със случая "Петрохан"
    4
    От ПП предупреждават, че ще предприемат правни действия срещу...
    Жителите на село Българи изразяват притеснения във връзка с полицейската акция и случващото се около Калушев
    5
    Жителите на село Българи изразяват притеснения във връзка с...
    МВР публикува разширен доклад за сдружението на Ивайло Калушев
    6
    МВР публикува разширен доклад за сдружението на Ивайло Калушев

    Най-четени

    Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
    1
    Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
    Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
    2
    Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
    Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от 5 януари
    3
    Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от...
    Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
    4
    Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
    Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
    5
    Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...
    От началото на годината: Потреблението на ток се увеличава, производството намалява
    6
    От началото на годината: Потреблението на ток се увеличава,...

    More from: Economy

    President Iliana Iotova Took Part in the ESG & Friends Forum
    President Iliana Iotova Took Part in the ESG & Friends Forum
    Cost of Consumer Basket Rose by €1 over the Past Week Cost of Consumer Basket Rose by €1 over the Past Week
    Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
    Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Progressing Smoothly, 84.5% of Lev Banknotes and Coins Have Now Been Taken Out of Circulation Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Progressing Smoothly, 84.5% of Lev Banknotes and Coins Have Now Been Taken Out of Circulation
    Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
    BNB Reports Stable Transition to the Euro, President Iotova Calls for Stricter Price Oversight BNB Reports Stable Transition to the Euro, President Iotova Calls for Stricter Price Oversight
    Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
    Fiscal Council Delivers Critical Assessment of Bulgaria's 2025 Budget Execution Fiscal Council Delivers Critical Assessment of Bulgaria's 2025 Budget Execution
    Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
    Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.

    Водещи новини

    МВР публикува разширен доклад за сдружението на Ивайло Калушев
    МВР публикува разширен доклад за сдружението на Ивайло Калушев
    Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
    У нас
    Следите на Калушев в с. Гинци: Къщата на изчезналия Деян Илиев в селото е празна Следите на Калушев в с. Гинци: Къщата на изчезналия Деян Илиев в селото е празна
    Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
    У нас
    Кабинетът "Гюров": Кой влиза в новото служебно правителство? Кабинетът "Гюров": Кой влиза в новото служебно правителство?
    Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
    У нас
    Отиде си Джеси Джаксън – борецът за граждански права Отиде си Джеси Джаксън – борецът за граждански права
    Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
    По света
    Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият за катастрофата Георги...
    Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
    У нас
    Нова версия за атаките срещу кмета на Бистрица Самуил Попов
    Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
    У нас
    Тръбата на раздора: Унгария и Словакия обвиняват Украйна в изнудване
    Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
    По света
    "Лекс.bg": Продължават съдебните производства във връзка...
    Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ