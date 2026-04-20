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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Kremlin on Rumen Radev's Victory in April 19 Elections: We Are Impressed by the Willingness for Pragmatic Dialogue with Moscow

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Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
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москва полета путин рано контакт българия

First comment from the Kremlin on Rumen Radev’s election victory. Asked by a journalist on how he would comment on reports in Western media describing the leader of “Progressive Bulgaria” as “Putin’s Trojan horse”, the Russian President’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said he was impressed by Radev’s statement that he is open to pragmatic dialogue with Moscow.

The Kremlin added that it welcomes the willingness to resolve the issues between Sofia and Moscow. So far, there has been no comment from Brussels on the results of the early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria.

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