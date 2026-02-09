БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Landslide Blocks Rhodope Narrow-Gauge Railway

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
A landslide blocked the Rhodope narrow-gauge railway earlier today, just minutes after a train passed through towards Dobrinishte.

Tons of rock fell onto the tracks near the Tsepinа railway station, despite protective measures installed by the National Railway Infrastructure Company and safety nets put in place late last year.

Only the railway infrastructure was affected; the nearby road remains fully passable, and there are no reports of injuries or damage to roadways.

Clearing operations are ongoing. Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) have announced that passengers along the route will be transported by bus until the line is reopened.

