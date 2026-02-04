Landslide Closes One Lane of Road to Melnik After Torrential Rain

A landslide has closed one lane of the road leading to the town of Melnik, after torrential rain over the past week triggered the movement of earth and rock in the area. A temporary traffic management scheme has been introduced, including a reduced speed limit.

About a week ago, large rock fragments broke away and fell onto the carriageway just metres from the entrance to Melnik. Heavy rainfall was the main cause of the landslide, according to the town’s mayor, Sasho Filipov.

“God did not spare us this year,” Mayor Filipov said. “This is part of the national road network, and we are in constant contact with the Road Infrastructure Agency, but action is difficult.”

Just minutes before the landslide occurred, a scheduled bus carrying workers passed along the same stretch of road. It is considered a matter of sheer luck that no one was injured.

“The bus passes here every day at 5:20am. This happened at 5:23am,” Filipov said. “I thank God there were no casualties. I do not even want to think about what the consequences could have been. Melnik is an extremely popular tourist destination.”

Following intensive work by heavy machinery, the debris has been cleared from one side of the road. However, the risk of further landslides remains.

Georgi Barzakov, a regional representative of the Association of Accident Victims, said the danger was still clearly visible. “We can see how much unstable mass is still hanging above the road. The biggest problem in Bulgaria is the lack of prevention at such sites. This enormous rock mass was not secured or removed by the Road Infrastructure Agency before a serious incident occurred. The road itself is well surfaced, properly marked and fitted with safety barriers — only a quick reaction by a driver could prevent the worst.”

Traffic in the affected area is currently operating in both directions within a single lane, with a speed limit of 30km/h. Beyond the damage to the road, heavy rain has also created a real risk of flooding to bridges in Melnik.

A wine festival is due to take place in the town over the weekend, with a large influx of visitors expected, adding to local concerns.

“We are standing on a bridge that is already full to the top,” Mayor Filipov said. “There are just 15 to 20 centimetres left before it overflows, and after the bridge the road itself would be affected. We have more than 200 participants over the two festival days, and many tourists are also expected.”

The Road Infrastructure Agency said that once weather conditions improve and rainfall stops, the necessary steps will be taken to fully clear the road and restore traffic in both lanes. In Melnik, locals are hoping that over the weekend only wine will be flowing — and not rain.