Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized in Raid by Prosecutor's Office and General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime

Police in Targovishte (Northeastern Bulgaria) and Montana (Northwestern Bulgaria) have seized two kilogrammes of fentanyl ready for distribution—the largest quantity ever seized in Bulgaria.

How dangerous is the drug, and are there any arrests?

According to Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP), a suspect who had been under investigation for over a year was arrested in Targovishte on June 24. Authorities found 1.040 kilogrammes of fentanyl on him, diluted and ready for street distribution. The suspect is considered to be at a mid-to-high level in the distribution network, Raev stated.

In late June, another individual was arrested in Montana with over one kilogram of fentanyl. Authorities are currently investigating whether the two cases are connected. Fentanyl is now beginning to appear on the Bulgarian drug market, and cooperation is underway with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to share expertise, Raev added.

Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, Director of the DGBOP: "The quantities seized in these two cases are exceptionally large. Until now, GDBOP had never seized such an amount. The fentanyl was diluted for street-level use. One kilogramme of fentanyl has the potential to kill over 500,000 people." Senior Commissioner Emil Borisov, Deputy Director of the DGBOP: "The substance is extremely dangerous. It is being promoted by drug dealers as a cheaper and more powerful alternative to heroin." Vanya Stefanova, Deputy Prosecutor General: "The quantities seized in these two incidents clearly indicate that a problem we've so far only heard about from other parts of the world is now present here in Bulgaria as well. Since this issue primarily affects our children, I urge: protect yourselves and your children."

To combat the spread of fentanyl, the Ministry of Interior will issue instructions to all regional police departments. The most important directive for officers is to wear gloves, avoid inhaling the substance, and ensure that seized drugs are sealed to prevent accidental exposure.

Another key guideline is to conduct a detailed forensic analysis of any confiscated substance. Not all labs in Bulgaria currently have the capacity to identify fentanyl, so a physico-chemical examination will be required to determine its concentration and whether it contains any adulterants. Fentanyl is typically mixed with paracetamol and caffeine.

A specialized unit within GDBOP is already working exclusively on countering the distribution of fentanyl. Raev also noted that there are two known antidotes for fentanyl: one is a nasal spray, and the other is an injectable, both of which must be administered within a specific time window. Bulgaria will be provided with both types of antidotes.