БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен,...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized in Raid by Prosecutor's Office and General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
EN
Запази

One kilogramme of fentanyl has the potential to kill over 500,000 people

акция прокуратурата гдбоп задържано голямо количество фентанил
Снимка: BTA

Police in Targovishte (Northeastern Bulgaria) and Montana (Northwestern Bulgaria) have seized two kilogrammes of fentanyl ready for distribution—the largest quantity ever seized in Bulgaria.

How dangerous is the drug, and are there any arrests?

According to Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP), a suspect who had been under investigation for over a year was arrested in Targovishte on June 24. Authorities found 1.040 kilogrammes of fentanyl on him, diluted and ready for street distribution. The suspect is considered to be at a mid-to-high level in the distribution network, Raev stated.

In late June, another individual was arrested in Montana with over one kilogram of fentanyl. Authorities are currently investigating whether the two cases are connected. Fentanyl is now beginning to appear on the Bulgarian drug market, and cooperation is underway with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to share expertise, Raev added.

Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, Director of the DGBOP: "The quantities seized in these two cases are exceptionally large. Until now, GDBOP had never seized such an amount. The fentanyl was diluted for street-level use. One kilogramme of fentanyl has the potential to kill over 500,000 people."

Senior Commissioner Emil Borisov, Deputy Director of the DGBOP: "The substance is extremely dangerous. It is being promoted by drug dealers as a cheaper and more powerful alternative to heroin."

Vanya Stefanova, Deputy Prosecutor General: "The quantities seized in these two incidents clearly indicate that a problem we've so far only heard about from other parts of the world is now present here in Bulgaria as well. Since this issue primarily affects our children, I urge: protect yourselves and your children."

To combat the spread of fentanyl, the Ministry of Interior will issue instructions to all regional police departments. The most important directive for officers is to wear gloves, avoid inhaling the substance, and ensure that seized drugs are sealed to prevent accidental exposure.

Another key guideline is to conduct a detailed forensic analysis of any confiscated substance. Not all labs in Bulgaria currently have the capacity to identify fentanyl, so a physico-chemical examination will be required to determine its concentration and whether it contains any adulterants. Fentanyl is typically mixed with paracetamol and caffeine.

A specialized unit within GDBOP is already working exclusively on countering the distribution of fentanyl. Raev also noted that there are two known antidotes for fentanyl: one is a nasal spray, and the other is an injectable, both of which must be administered within a specific time window. Bulgaria will be provided with both types of antidotes.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
1
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
4
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
5
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан
6
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
2
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
4
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс
6
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс

More from: Bulgaria

Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown
Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown
Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics) Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar’s Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar’s Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Before the Final Vote on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession - Will There Be Any Surprises? Before the Final Vote on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession - Will There Be Any Surprises?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Biblical Botanical Garden Opens in Courtyard of a Temple in Plovdiv Biblical Botanical Garden Opens in Courtyard of a Temple in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в еврозоната
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в еврозоната
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Стефан Бакалов: Фентанилът е 70 пъти по-мощен от хероина
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Продължава гасенето на пожара в село Палатово
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Държавна визита с пищност: Великобритания посреща Еманюел Макрон
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Мариан Бачев за сесията на ЮНЕСКО: Щеше да излезе 3 или 4 пъти...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Политика
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ