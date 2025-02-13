НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia

голям пожар склад софия
Снимка: Violeta Russinova
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A large fire broke out this evening, February 13, at a warehouse for Euro pallets between the Iliantsi and Trebich districts of Sofia. There are no reports of injuries. The road to the warehouse has been cordoned off.

The emergency signal was received at 8:08 PM. Five fire engines and 20 firefighters were initially dispatched to the scene, with two additional fire engines sent later, according to the fire fighting department, as reported by BNT News.

The area around the fire has been secured, and the warehouse covers an area of 5-6 decares.

"The perimeter has been secured because there is a large number of pallets stored, which generate a significant amount of heat and high flames when they catch fire. It's safer to secure the area preventatively. Another concern is the power line that runs close to the warehouse. At the moment, there is no danger, and the fire is under control. Over the next few hours, the fire will continue to be extinguished," explained Chief Commissioner Alexander Djartov, Director of the General Directorate Fire Safety and Civil Protection.

The causes of the fire are yet to be clarified.

Footage by Martin Gelanov.

In the coming hours, traffic in the area will be diverted over the next few hours.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
20:53, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
 Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices
Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices
19:59, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
 MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
18:23, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
17:36, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
16:10, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
15:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
15:25, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
14:11, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
13:24, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
20:30, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
19:22, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project
The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project
19:16, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Топ 24
Най-четени
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах - очакванията, фаворитите и новите неща
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах -...
Родителите: 13-годишният "шофьор" се научил да кара от игри в интернет
Родителите: 13-годишният "шофьор" се научил да кара от...
Бойкот в магазините: Четири организации застават зад протеста
Бойкот в магазините: Четири организации застават зад протеста
Майка и двете ѝ деца пострадаха при катастрофа в Русе, жената е с опасност за живота
Майка и двете ѝ деца пострадаха при катастрофа в Русе, жената е с...
Бебето, пострадало в катастрофа в Русе, остава в болница
Бебето, пострадало в катастрофа в Русе, остава в болница
"За Бога, братя, не купувайте": Има 100% надценка на млечните продукти
"За Бога, братя, не купувайте": Има 100% надценка на...
Тръмп към Путин: Ще се срещнем в Саудитска Арабия
Тръмп към Путин: Ще се срещнем в Саудитска Арабия
Франция забранява продажбата на вейп устройства
Франция забранява продажбата на вейп устройства
Антъни Генов продължава напред на двойки във Вила де Санто Антонио
Антъни Генов продължава напред на двойки във Вила де Санто Антонио