Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia

A large fire broke out this evening, February 13, at a warehouse for Euro pallets between the Iliantsi and Trebich districts of Sofia. There are no reports of injuries. The road to the warehouse has been cordoned off.

The emergency signal was received at 8:08 PM. Five fire engines and 20 firefighters were initially dispatched to the scene, with two additional fire engines sent later, according to the fire fighting department, as reported by BNT News.

The area around the fire has been secured, and the warehouse covers an area of 5-6 decares.

"The perimeter has been secured because there is a large number of pallets stored, which generate a significant amount of heat and high flames when they catch fire. It's safer to secure the area preventatively. Another concern is the power line that runs close to the warehouse. At the moment, there is no danger, and the fire is under control. Over the next few hours, the fire will continue to be extinguished," explained Chief Commissioner Alexander Djartov, Director of the General Directorate Fire Safety and Civil Protection.

The causes of the fire are yet to be clarified.







Footage by Martin Gelanov.

In the coming hours, traffic in the area will be diverted over the next few hours.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News