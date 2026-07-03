Large-Scale Police Operation in Sunny Beach: Dozens of Penalties for Electric Scooter and Bicycle Violations

Forty-seven penalty tickets and three official reports under the Road Traffic Act have been issued during a specialised police operation in the Sunny Beach resort complex. The inspections, carried out by officers from the Traffic Police sector of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, with support from the Nesebar police station, targeted the unlawful use of electric scooters, bicycles and other personal electric transport devices in pedestrian zones.

In parallel, officers from the Economic Police Department, the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission inspected 10 commercial premises, including companies renting out electric rickshaws and bicycles. The inspections resulted in seven reports issued by fiscal control authorities and three reports issued by the Consumer Protection Commission.

The identified violations are related to incorrect price labelling, discrepancies in dual pricing in Bulgarian levs and euros, the absence of mandatory price lists and menus, as well as other breaches of the Tourism Act and the Consumer Protection Act.