БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Изпълнени ли са температурните условия за пускане на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Large-Scale Repair of the Road between Rudozem and Smolyan Starts

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
Запази
започва мащабният ремонт пътя рудозем смолян
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria’s Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov has promised to restart road repairs long delayed for years in the Rhodope Mountains, officially launching works on the tertiary road between Rudozem and Smolyan.

The section was first slated for renovation over a decade ago, but funding never materialised. The current project is backed by more than BGN 51 million from the national budget and the EU Regional Development Programme.

Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, said: “This project is extremely important for all sectors here in Smolyan and Rudozem, for tourism, for the economy… Dozens of structures will be repaired, including drainage systems and retaining walls. Essentially, a full renovation means we will have a completely new road.”

Locals, exhausted from waiting, remain sceptical. Some say the poor condition of the road hinders tourism in the area.

Zahari Hadzhiev, a resident of Polkovnik Serafimovo, said: “We have many friends who want to visit our village, whether for guesthouses or simply because they like the area, and they always say: ‘Oh, the road is so bad.’”

Sobi Kaidzhiev added: “Until the repair is actually done and we drive on this road for at least a month, I won’t believe it will happen.”

The repair is scheduled to take 450 days, though the contractor has promised to complete the works ahead of schedule.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя
1
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този,...
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на обвиненията
2
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на...
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
3
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
4
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Над 5000 лв. заплата за шофьор на тир, но недостигат кадри - каква е причината?
5
Над 5000 лв. заплата за шофьор на тир, но недостигат кадри - каква...
Официално: Срещата между Тръмп и Путин е отменена?
6
Официално: Срещата между Тръмп и Путин е отменена?

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
2
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
3
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
4
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
5
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Bulgaria

After the Floods in 'Elenite' Resort: Inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast Reveal Numerous Violations
After the Floods in 'Elenite' Resort: Inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast Reveal Numerous Violations
Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Calls for Case against Him to Be Dropped and Release from Custody Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Calls for Case against Him to Be Dropped and Release from Custody
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Bulgarian Su-25 Aircrews Conduct Over-Sea Training Exercise (VIDEO) Bulgarian Su-25 Aircrews Conduct Over-Sea Training Exercise (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres 'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула на цените (ОБЗОР)
Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Кога ще пуснат парното в София? Кога ще пуснат парното в София?
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Регионални
Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР) Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Ще поскъпнат ли жилищата след влизането в еврозоната?
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
България ще участва отново на "Евровизия"
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
България и еврото: Опасения и разяснения преди влизането в еврозоната
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
В навечерието на трагичната годишнина: Как една година на протести...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ