Major Repairs on the Danube Bridge Near Ruse Progressing Steadily

Construction crews are installing a drainage collector and working on the pavement block in the section of the Danube Bridge near Ruse currently closed for major repairs. In a 320-metre stretch heading toward Romania, the installation of communication cable pipes and all eight foundations for lighting poles has been completed.

Next week, crews will continue producing new reinforced concrete road panels, installing the drainage collector, and repairing the comb joints. Work is also set to begin on waterproofing the road slab and asphalt surface.

Construction activities on the Danube Bridge are carried out daily during daylight hours and are adjusted according to weather conditions. Traffic is being managed to allow vehicles to pass in both directions on the lanes not under repair.

Photos by RIA

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to observe vehicle size limits and the 20 km/h speed restriction. Oversized vehicles could damage the newly repaired sections, potentially causing additional, unplanned work.