Man Arrested for Brutal Murder in Varna

A 42-year-old man was found dead in his home in the "Vladislav Varnenchik" residential district on November 2.

Following forensic examinations, an autopsy and witness interviews, authorities confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation. A 41-year-old man, believed to be the perpetrator, has been detained. The two men knew each other, and the fatal incident occurred after an argument between them, Varna District Prosecutor Krasimir Konov said at an emergency briefing today, November 4.

The man arrested for the murder has 15 prior police records. The victim had no criminal record.