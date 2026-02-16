БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Massive Police Raid in Bistritsa After Mayor’s Car and Front Door Set on Fire

Unknown perpetrtors set fire to the car and front door of the Mayor of the village Bistritsa, Samuil Popov, at around 1:30 a.m. on February 1. No injuries have been reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened against unidentified perpetrators. The Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior (SDVR) announced that a large-scale police operation is underway in the Bistritsa area (near Sofia). All incoming and outgoing vehicles are being checked.

This marks the second incident involving the mayor, who was threatened by masked individuals last summer.

Reporter Nikolay Minkov, BTA: “Only a heap of metal remains of the mayor’s car. Police are currently investigating. Three security cameras captured the crime, which should help identify the perpetrators. It is worth recalling that masked individuals with bats broke into the mayor’s office last summer, so this is the second incident involving the mayor in this district.”

Footage from street cameras shows the perpetrators setting fire to the front door of the house. At the time it was full of people.

Samuil Popov, Mayor of Bistritsa: “On the floor where I live, it was just me, my wife, and our child. On the ground floor, where my nephew lives, there were five or six friends. Around 1:30 a.m., I heard a loud bang. I went to see what was happening and saw the front part of the car in the yard burning. I also saw, I think, two people on a motorcycle leaving in this direction.”

Samuil Popov says he has no enemies.

Samuil Popov: “I have no enemies in my business, nothing personal against anyone. I am just looking after the interests of the municipality. In the summer, two masked men with bats came looking for me at the mayor’s office, and I assume this is connected to that incident.”

Christina Hristova, a neighbour, described waking up in terrified.

Christina Hristova, neighbour: “I heard something like a loud bang. When I woke up, I saw that something was on fire. I was, of course, very frightened. I called Sami, and he said he knew. Then we went outside.”

Hristova also mentioned previous issues reported by Popov at the mayor’s office.

Christina Hristova: “There were problems with people driving unregistered vehicles, carrying various things, and other issues in certain areas. Last summer, some people came with bats to intimidate him. Clearly, this affected some interests."

Sofia Mayor, Vasil Terziev, called for an immediate state response, questioning the presence of law enforcement and the Minister of Interior given the previous threats against Popov.

The Chair of the Sofia Municipal Council condemned all forms of violence and intimidation against elected local officials.

In a statement, the 'We Continue the Change - Demoratic Bulgaria' group in the Council urged law enforcement to identify the perpetrators immediately.

The GERB-UDF group in the municipal council also condemned the arson attempt.

“Violence should not be used as a tool to pressure local government representatives,” the coalition stated, calling on the Ministry of Interior to bring those responsible to justice.

