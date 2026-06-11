Mayor of Burgas: The Children's Hospital Will Open Soon

The children’s hospital in Burgas will open its doors soon, Mayor Dimitar Nikolov has assured, following concerns raised over a decision by the National Health Insurance Fund.

According to him, the issue is purely an administrative procedure that must be completed by the relevant institutions. A permit from the Ministry of Health is currently awaited, after which the National Health Insurance Fund will take its decision in line with legal requirements.

“The hospital is ready, the equipment has been purchased, and the team has been assembled. Only the mandatory administrative procedures and the necessary signatures remain. Burgas will have its own children’s hospital, and there is no turning back,” said the Mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov.

He expressed confidence that the state will complete the administrative process within the coming weeks.