БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕК: През 2026 България е изложена на риск от неспазване...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Ясни са цените на градския транспорт в София в евро,...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Екс въведе нова функция за локация и разкри мащабна мрежа...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Президентът Радев за мирния план на Тръмп: Преговорите са...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mayor of Sofia on Peevski’s Proposal to Reopen Parking Lot at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral: 'Excellent Idea! Waiting for the Parking Key'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev responded to Delyan Peevski’s proposal to reopen the parking lot around St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

“When an idea is good, it’s simply good! I fully support the proposal: the parking lot next to St. Alexander Nevsky should serve Sofia residents, not MPs and their ‘security zone’, which Parliament itself decided to establish there.

Sofia Municipality is fully prepared to install ‘Blue Zone’ signage next week and open dozens of spaces for citizens — for those visiting the cathedral, the National Gallery, or the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Residents deserve this space for their use, not as a specially guarded parking lot.

Only one small formality remains: Ms Raya Nazaryan, Speaker of the National Assembly, must issue the order releasing the area from parliamentary control. I urge her to do so as soon as possible.

And since the idea came from Mr Delyan Peevski — thank you for the inspiration! Now is the moment for his political influence to support Ms Nazaryan so that this excellent idea can finally become a reality.

Sofia Municipality is ready. We are just waiting for the key to the parking lot.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
1
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си - "Всичко приключи"
2
Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си...
Украйна премахва руски искания от американския мирен проект – териториите остават непризнати
3
Украйна премахва руски искания от американския мирен проект –...
Светещ обект и силен тътен над Синеморец – жители разказват за необичайно нощно явление
4
Светещ обект и силен тътен над Синеморец – жители разказват...
Николай Попов: Камионът, който уби Сияна, не е под охрана, разкарват го напред-назад
5
Николай Попов: Камионът, който уби Сияна, не е под охрана,...
Отнеха децата на семейството-отшелници, загърбили цивилизацията и избрали гората
6
Отнеха децата на семейството-отшелници, загърбили цивилизацията и...

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
2
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
3
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
4
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
5
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
6
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

More from: Bulgaria

Traffic on Section of Trakia Motorway to Be Reduced to One Lane on Nov 26 Due to Drainage Maintenance
Traffic on Section of Trakia Motorway to Be Reduced to One Lane on Nov 26 Due to Drainage Maintenance
Sofia Municipality Requests Release of Parking Area at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral Sofia Municipality Requests Release of Parking Area at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Calls on Sofia Mayor Terziev to Reopen Parking at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral for Public Use 'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Calls on Sofia Mayor Terziev to Reopen Parking at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral for Public Use
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Sofia Public Transport Fares Announced in Euros, Rounded Down Sofia Public Transport Fares Announced in Euros, Rounded Down
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Burgas Boosts Firefighting Capabilities with High-Tech Drones Burgas Boosts Firefighting Capabilities with High-Tech Drones
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
“We Carry Our Scars, but Life Can Be Different”: One in Three Women Is a Victim of Violence “We Carry Our Scars, but Life Can Be Different”: One in Three Women Is a Victim of Violence
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕК: През 2026 България е изложена на риск от неспазване на фискалната рамка на ЕС
ЕК: През 2026 България е изложена на риск от неспазване на...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
По света
Скандални факти по делото за трагичната смърт на Сияна Скандални факти по делото за трагичната смърт на Сияна
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
У нас
Поредна трагедия на пътя: Загина семейство, от АПИ заявиха, че второкласният път е в добро състояние Поредна трагедия на пътя: Загина семейство, от АПИ заявиха, че второкласният път е в добро състояние
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Отнеха децата на семейството-отшелници, загърбили цивилизацията и...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
По света
Макрон: Искаме мир в Украйна, но не мир, който на практика е...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
По света
"Нито една повече": Протест срещу насилието над жени
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Разбиха престъпна група за трафик на мигранти - каналджиите взимали...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ