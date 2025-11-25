Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev responded to Delyan Peevski’s proposal to reopen the parking lot around St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

“When an idea is good, it’s simply good! I fully support the proposal: the parking lot next to St. Alexander Nevsky should serve Sofia residents, not MPs and their ‘security zone’, which Parliament itself decided to establish there.

Sofia Municipality is fully prepared to install ‘Blue Zone’ signage next week and open dozens of spaces for citizens — for those visiting the cathedral, the National Gallery, or the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Residents deserve this space for their use, not as a specially guarded parking lot.

Only one small formality remains: Ms Raya Nazaryan, Speaker of the National Assembly, must issue the order releasing the area from parliamentary control. I urge her to do so as soon as possible.

And since the idea came from Mr Delyan Peevski — thank you for the inspiration! Now is the moment for his political influence to support Ms Nazaryan so that this excellent idea can finally become a reality.

Sofia Municipality is ready. We are just waiting for the key to the parking lot.”