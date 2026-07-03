Mayor: Reliable Witness Reported Seeing Missing Girl and Suspect Near Sindel Railway Station

Police presence has been stepped up in the village of Sindel, near Varna, following a report that the missing 11-year-old Natalia and 40-year-old Asen Simeonov had been seen in the area. The pair have now been missing for a fourth day.

Earlier this morning, July 3, the BG-ALERT system was activated for the first time in connection with an abducted child. Police urged members of the public to exercise caution if they spot Simeonov, so as not to provoke an aggressive reaction.

The director of the Varna Regional Police, Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski, explained the police’s silence until now as an effort to avoid providing information to the wanted Simeonov, as it is known that he has experience in evading the authorities. On previous occasions, he used not only caves in the area but also entered unoccupied houses to obtain food, water and information from the news. According to observations, Natalia is moving together with him, with no visible signs of violence having been detected. The mayors of Konstantinovo and Sindel are working alongside the police and coordinating the efforts of volunteers.

Entry to and exit from Sindel is being controlled through police checkpoints, while police dogs have also been deployed. The search operation for Natalia and Asen Simeonov shifted to the area last night after a report that the two had been seen in the vicinity.

Plamen Lazarov, Mayor of the village of Sindel: “Last night, a reliable witness saw both the girl and the man in question in the area around the railway station. The person who saw them near the station is absolutely certain, so the information is reliable. Police have sealed off the entire area and are checking every vehicle entering and leaving, so we hope for a swift resolution.”

According to the Varna Regional Police, 11-year-old Natalia has no visible injuries and is moving together with her former stepfather.

Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski, Director of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior: “We captured the girl on the first CCTV cameras at the very beginning, walking immediately behind the perpetrator. She was not being forced. She was walking a few metres behind him, but staying close to him. She calls him ‘Dad’.”

A psychologist has analysed the situation and the girl’s behaviour, while officers have been briefed on the background of the wanted Asen Simeonov. He is familiar with the caves in the region from around ten years ago, when he also went into hiding from the police. He moves at night and knows the forest extremely well. Anyone who sees him should exercise great caution, police stressed.

Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski, Director of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior: “People should not take any action, as they may provoke aggression on his part. They should call 112. The fastest way is to report it through the 112 emergency number.”

Volunteers are working alongside the police on the ground, including the Mayor of Konstantinovo. As there are many people willing to help, they have been divided into groups. If the current operation does not produce results, the police will remain in the area, while the next group of volunteers will gather in Sindel tomorrow at 08:00.