Mayor Vasil Terziev Demanded Resignation of Chief Architect of Sofia Municipality

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev yesterday asked for the resignation of the Chief Architect of Sofia Municipality Arch. Bogdana Panayotova. The decision comes as part of a wider reform in the administration and the new structure of Sofia Municipality, which will be submitted to the City Council for discussion by the end of the week.

"It was clear from the beginning of the mandate that Sofia needs a new approach to urban planning - long-term planning, better coordination and a modern structure that works with clear priorities and results. In the course of the work it became clear that with Arch. Panayotova we have different views on what this organization should look like and what should be the role of the chief architect in it", the mayor of Sofia said in a post on the Facebook profile of the SUI. "It is my belief that Sofia's future requires a deputy mayor for urban planning with a visionary mindset, supported by a compact, technically focused administration serving a broader vision and providing room for strategic planning, innovation and investment," Terziev specifies.