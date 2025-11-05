БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Mayor Vasil Terziev Demanded Resignation of Chief Architect of Sofia Municipality

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
The decision is part of the ongoing urban planning reform and restructuring of Sofia Municipality, aimed at a more efficient, modern and predictable administration

Снимка: BTA/archive

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev yesterday asked for the resignation of the Chief Architect of Sofia Municipality Arch. Bogdana Panayotova. The decision comes as part of a wider reform in the administration and the new structure of Sofia Municipality, which will be submitted to the City Council for discussion by the end of the week.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev announced in a Facebook post that yesterday he had asked for the resignation of Sofia Municipality's chief architect Arch. Bogdana Panayotova.

"It was clear from the beginning of the mandate that Sofia needs a new approach to urban planning - long-term planning, better coordination and a modern structure that works with clear priorities and results. In the course of the work it became clear that with Arch. Panayotova we have different views on what this organization should look like and what should be the role of the chief architect in it", the mayor of Sofia said in a post on the Facebook profile of the SUI.

"It is my belief that Sofia's future requires a deputy mayor for urban planning with a visionary mindset, supported by a compact, technically focused administration serving a broader vision and providing room for strategic planning, innovation and investment," Terziev specifies.

"There are times in governance when difficult decisions are not a choice but an obligation. The city cannot wait while we hesitate. Sofia needs drive, vision and discipline in execution and I will always do my best to meet the needs of the city," the Mayor concluded her post.

Последвайте ни

