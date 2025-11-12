БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
България впечатли с рекордна победа на старта в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Росен Желязков: До края на годината очакваме третото...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев с критики към властта за особения...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Measures Against Air Pollution: Low-Emission Zone in Sofia Comes Into Force on 1 December

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Запази

Sofia Municipality again urged members of the public to use public transport

пореден ден мръсен въздух софия без зелен билет пътуване градския транспорт
Снимка: BTA/archive

From 1 December, Sofia will enforce a ban on vehicles that fail to meet specific environmental standards from entering the city centre. This year, the scope of the measure will be further expanded.

According to Sofia Municipality, levels of nitrogen dioxide within the so-called “small ring” zone dropped by more than 10% over the past winter season.

Before the introduction of the low-emission zone, around 20,000 of the most polluting vehicles entered the city centre each day; that number has since fallen to roughly 2,000.

Between 1 December and 28 February 2026, vehicles in ecological groups I and II will be prohibited from entering the “small ring”, which covers Sofia’s central core. From this year, cars in group I will also be barred from driving within the “large ring”.

“The introduction of the low-emission zone is neither anti-social nor discriminatory. Quite the opposite — a car may be a convenience, but health is priceless, and we will not compromise on that,” said Nadezhda Bobcheva, Sofia’s Deputy Mayor for Ecology.

The boundary boulevards are not part of the restricted zones, and all vehicles will still be allowed to travel along them. Cameras installed at the entrances to the zones will automatically record vehicle registration plates and check whether a car belongs to a prohibited eco-category and who its owner is.

In total, 180 cameras have been placed around the two rings. Fines will be 50 leva for individuals and up to 1,000 leva for companies, explained Viktor Chaoushev, Deputy Mayor for Transport and Urban Mobility.

A vehicle’s ecological group can be verified during its annual technical inspection.

“The eco group is determined by the vehicle’s Euro standard and year of manufacture. Actual emissions are not taken into account — even if a car produces very low emissions, it will not move to a higher eco category,” explained Robert Lyubenov, an automotive expert.

Public reaction to the expanded restrictions has been mixed.

“No one can convince me that cars are the main source of pollution in Sofia. The real problem comes from people burning household waste and tyres.”

“I personally don’t have a problem with my car, but for others it might be difficult — it feels a bit rushed.”

Sofia Municipality once again urged residents to make greater use of public transport.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
1
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител...
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай съвети
2
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай...
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста
3
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
4
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
5
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Трамвай блъсна 11-годишно момиче с колело на площад "Славейков"
6
Трамвай блъсна 11-годишно момиче с колело на площад...

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
5
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
6
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби

More from: Bulgaria

Balloon Adventure from Germany to Bulgaria: Daring Six-Country Journey Ends Near Shumen
Balloon Adventure from Germany to Bulgaria: Daring Six-Country Journey Ends Near Shumen
Powerful Solar Flare Makes Aurora Borealis Visible over Parts of Bulgaria Powerful Solar Flare Makes Aurora Borealis Visible over Parts of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
“Darth Vader” on the Rails – Bulgaria Tests Its First New Train in 20 Years “Darth Vader” on the Rails – Bulgaria Tests Its First New Train in 20 Years
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed? Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?
Чете се за: 07:35 мин.
Government Reports 65 Cases of Unjustified Price Increases Amid Euro Adoption Monitoring Government Reports 65 Cases of Unjustified Price Increases Amid Euro Adoption Monitoring
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
US Sanctions on Russian Oil Led to Increase in Fuel Prices in Bulgaria US Sanctions on Russian Oil Led to Increase in Fuel Prices in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Гарантирана ли е сигурността на доставките на горива?
Гарантирана ли е сигурността на доставките на горива?
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Търговската мрежа на "Лукойл България" ще функционира в нормален режим, заявиха от компанията Търговската мрежа на "Лукойл България" ще функционира в нормален режим, заявиха от компанията
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за "Лукойл" Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
На съд за жестокост към животни – Красимир Георгиев и Габриела Сашова обвинени в особено мъчителни убийства На съд за жестокост към животни – Красимир Георгиев и Габриела Сашова обвинени в особено мъчителни убийства
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Мерките срещу мръсния въздух: От 1 декември влиза в сила...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Украйна спира преговорите с Русия - какъв е отговорът на Москва
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Нов епизод от скандала "Епстийн": Демократи публикуваха...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Приключение с балон от Германия до България: Рисковано пътуване...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ