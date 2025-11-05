MEP Andrey Kovatchev: North Macedonia Holds Itself Back by Its Own Reluctance to Fulfill Commitments Needed for Its EU Accession

MEP Andrey Kovatchev from the European People’s Party (GERB) commented in an interview from Brussels for BNT's programme “Oshte ot Denya” (More from the Day) on the European Commission’s reports related to EU enlargement and the readiness of candidate countries.

“Unfortunately, North Macedonia remains at a standstill. This is bad news, because we want enlargement to include all Western Balkan countries, as well as Moldova and Ukraine,” Kovatchev said.

In his words, while Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine are making progress, Skopje “is blocking itself due to the unwillingness of its government to meet the criteria they themselves accepted.”

“Regardless of the change of governments, the state is the same, and it should fulfil its commitments,” the MEP emphasised.

Andrey Kovatchev pointed out that leader Hristijan Mickoski wins elections by using anti-Bulgarian and anti-European rhetoric.

“Unfortunately, Hristijan Mickoski wins parliamentary and local elections with this theme. We have spoken with him many times, urging him not to use Bulgaria as a tool for domestic politics, because this harms his own citizens.”

He added that he expects Skopje to resume reforms and dialogue after the elections:

“We hope Hristijan will change his approach and return to implementing the Good-Neighbourliness Agreement signed by Boyko Borissov and Zoran Zaev.”

Kovatchev described Mickoski’s statement that he would not make constitutional changes without guarantees from the EU and Bulgaria as “absurd”.

“I cannot understand what further guarantees could be given beyond the unanimous decision of the Bulgarian Parliament — 195 votes in favour and not a single one against. This is the strongest possible guarantee.”

He clarified that the negotiating framework includes only clear and fair conditions — implementation of the agreements with Bulgaria and Greece, as well as annual protocols.

“There is nothing frightening in them — we are talking about the absence of hate, about economy, tourism, infrastructure, friendship. These are normal relations between two neighbouring countries.”

Regarding the incident involving the desecration of the Bulgarian flag during a concert in Skopje, Kovatchev expressed regret:

“It is very sad to see such a reaction. Bulgaria has always helped Macedonia — during the war, in disasters, in difficult moments. Such behaviour is an act of immaturity and disrespect towards a friendly country.”

According to the MEP, Bulgaria’s position is gradually being understood in the European Parliament.

“More and more colleagues realise that this is not a dispute about who was what 500 years ago, but about discrimination against people who openly declare their identity.”

Kovatchev stressed that over 200,000 citizens of North Macedonia also hold Bulgarian citizenship by origin, and it is high time Bulgaria facilitated the procedures.