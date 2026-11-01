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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

БЪЛГАРИЯ ИЗБИРА СЕДМИЯ ПРЕЗИДЕНТ * * * Днес се провежда вторият тур на изборите за държавен глава * * * ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 16.00 часа за страната е 19,33%

MFA: Second Round of Bulgaria's Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Begins at All Polling Stations in Europe

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Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
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мвнр вторият тур изборите президент вицепрезидент започна всички секции европа
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Voting in the second round of the presidential and vice-presidential election of the Republic of Bulgaria for Bulgarian citizens living abroad in Europe began at 06:00 Bulgarian time. The last polling stations to open were those in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Iceland, Ireland and Portugal, as well as those in the Canary Islands, which opened at 09:00 Bulgarian time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The largest number of polling stations have been opened in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – 82, Turkey – 78, Germany – 70, and Spain – 67. Information about their addresses has been published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, under the section “Presidential and Vice-Presidential Election of the Republic of Bulgaria on 25 October 2026”. Bulgarian citizens can also vote in countries where the Republic of Bulgaria has no diplomatic or consular missions, including Iceland, Malta and Luxembourg.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic and consular missions of the Republic of Bulgaria have made the necessary arrangements to ensure that all polling stations in Europe are equipped for election day, which has so far proceeded without incident.

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