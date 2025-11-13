БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
По-лека мярка "подписка" получиха трима от...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Одобрен е проектът на Закон за държавния бюджет за 2026 г.
Чете се за: 11:10 мин.
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Парламентът отхвърли ветото на президента върху закона за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026.

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази
минималната работна заплата 1213 лева януари 2026

The minimum wage will be BGN 1,213 (EUR 620.20) from 1 January 2026, the government decided. Its amount will rise by 12.6% or by 136 leva compared to its current value. The minimum hourly wage will reach BGN 7.31 (EUR 3.74).

The Bulgarian government has approved an increase in the national minimum wage to 1,213 leva (€620.20), effective from 1 January 2026. The new rate represents a 12.6% rise, or 136 leva more than the current amount. The minimum hourly wage will also increase to 7.31 leva (€3.74).

The measure was adopted together with the 2026 draft State Budget.

The higher minimum wage is expected to raise the earnings of around 600,000 people. According to the National Statistical Institute, approximately 456,700 full-time employees were earning the minimum wage in the second quarter of 2025.

The increase will also boost the pay of around 83,000 personal assistants who care for children and adults with disabilities, as well as nearly 30,000 employees in state-funded social services, professional foster families, and those working under employment programmes financed from the budget.

The new rate was set in accordance with Bulgaria’s Labour Code and aligns with one of the reference indicators for adequate minimum wages under the EU Directive on Minimum Wages, which recommends that the minimum wage should be at least 50% of the gross average wage.

Officials say the increase will help reduce in-work poverty, strengthen purchasing power, and stimulate consumption among lower-income groups. The proposed level of 1,213 leva reflects current projections for GDP growth and labour market trends in Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
1
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Украйна спира преговорите с Русия - какъв е отговорът на Москва
2
Украйна спира преговорите с Русия - какъв е отговорът на Москва
Силна геомагнитна буря: Северно сияние се появи над България
3
Силна геомагнитна буря: Северно сияние се появи над България
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
4
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
Лекарят-специализант, прегазил кучето Мая, се яви в районното - наложиха му гаранция от 5000 лева
5
Лекарят-специализант, прегазил кучето Мая, се яви в районното -...
"Дарт Вейдър" по релсите – България тества първия си нов влак от 20 години
6
"Дарт Вейдър" по релсите – България тества първия...

Най-четени

Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
1
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
2
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ от държавата
6
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ...

More from: Politics

Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?
Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?
Deputy PM Cancels Meeting of National Council for Tripartite Cooperation Scheduled for Nov 13 Deputy PM Cancels Meeting of National Council for Tripartite Cooperation Scheduled for Nov 13
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Budget 2026: Feasible Compromise or “Things Are Going Nowhere" Budget 2026: Feasible Compromise or “Things Are Going Nowhere"
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Prime Minister: Bulgaria Expects Third Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End Prime Minister: Bulgaria Expects Third Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
President Radev Vetoes Changes to the Law Linked to the Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burgas President Radev Vetoes Changes to the Law Linked to the Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law" GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law"
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
"За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни "За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Одобрен е проектът на Закон за държавния бюджет за 2026 г.
Чете се за: 11:10 мин.
У нас
По-лека мярка "подписка" получиха трима от младежите,...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Парламентът отхвърли ветото на президента върху закона за нефтените...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Политика
След разкритията по скандала "Епстийн" от Белия дом...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ