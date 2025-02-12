НОВИНИ
Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US

17:48, 12.02.2025
For the Bulgarian government, the implementation of the project for Units 7 and 8 of Kozloduy NPP is of strategic importance for the country and the region. With the construction of new nuclear capacities, Bulgaria will ensure its energy independence. This was stated by the Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, during a conversation with Daniel Sumner, Deputy CEO and future CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company from March 2025, as reported by the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

During the meeting, the implementation of the project was discussed, and specific timelines and deadlines for work were set to ensure that its development proceeds as planned, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Minister Stankov stressed the need to speed up the implementation process without compromising its proper execution. He reiterated that the Bulgarian side expects high quality, speed, and competitive pricing.

The meeting took place in the framework of Minister Stankov's working visit to the United States of America and was also attended by Petyo Ivanov, the Executive Director of "Kozloduy NPP - New Units," and MP and Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, Delyan Dobrev, from the Bulgarian side. On the company’s side, Daniel Lipman, President of the Energy Systems Business Division at Westinghouse, Jacques Bissneanu, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Margaret Cosentino, Senior Vice President responsible for government relations, were present.

The Energy Minister highlighted Bulgaria's experience in nuclear energy and stressed the importance of effective participation of Bulgarian companies in the construction of the 7th and 8th units at the Kozloduy NPP site.

He stressed the need for the project to comply with the Bulgarian legal framework and standards. The possibilities for structuring the future engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the project were also discussed.

“The final investment decision is expected to be made by the end of the year, and the financing will be secured by then. Only after that will the EPC contract be signed,” the minister stated.

This was also a key topic of discussion at the meeting between Minister Zhecho Stankov and the leadership of the U.S. Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank). The financial structure and securing funds for the construction of the 7th and 8th units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, as a guarantee for the project’s implementation, were discussed.

Opportunities for securing financing for other key energy projects were also explored.

