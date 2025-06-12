БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev Meets with Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev on June 12 held a meeting with the Minister for European Affairs of the Czech Republic, Martin Dvořák.

Both ministers expressed high appreciation for the bilateral cooperation between their countries and discussed opportunities for deepening engagement across various areas of mutual interest, both bilaterally and within international organisations.

Topics of discussion included current issues on the European agenda, support for Ukraine, and EU enlargement. The two sides stressed the importance of upholding the principle of own merits in fulfilling the requirements and commitments within the EU enlargement process.

Minister Georgiev informed Minister Dvořák of Bulgaria’s receipt of a positive convergence report regarding its accession to the Eurozone.

“Bulgaria has a clear plan to adopt the euro as of January 1, 2026,” Georgiev affirmed.

Minister Dvořák congratulated Bulgaria on its determination and its fulfillment of all necessary criteria.

The meeting took place on the first day of the GLOBSEC Forum. Bulgaria’s top diplomat highlighted that, in today’s increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, the unity between Bulgaria and the Czech Republic—as EU and NATO member states—remains their greatest strength.

Rising instability, global challenges, and strategic competition underscore the need for joint efforts and the formation of unified positions at the EU level.

The two ministers also discussed other important matters related to regional security in the Black Sea, the EU’s Black Sea strategy, Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and further EU enlargement.

In this context, Minister Georgiev emphasized that “Bulgaria consistently highlights the vital role of the Black Sea region in maintaining security, economic stability, and energy transit routes.”

The GLOBSEC Forum has been held annually in Bratislava since 2006. Over the years, it has become one of the world’s most prominent conferences for bridging the spheres of politics, academia, civil society, and business.

This year, the discussions are organized around five main thematic areas: European integration; defense and security in the transatlantic space; technology as both opportunity and threat; sustainable development and the global economy; and challenges to democracy and the liberal order.

The Czech Republic is one of Bulgaria’s leading trade partners in Central Europe. A Working Group for Economic Cooperation was established in 2004, with its ninth session held in Prague on April 28, 2022.



