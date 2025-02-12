The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria expresses its deep disappointment and strongly condemns the recent statements made by the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Mr. Hristijan Mickoski. These statements not only distort reality but also undermine efforts to build good neighbourly relations and European integration. This was announced by the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 12.

Earlier today, from the rostrum of the RNM Assembly, Prime Minister Mickoski said that the real question is why Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia should be included in the constitution, while there is no such requirement for Albania.

"We would like to underline that the issue of the rights of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia is not a bilateral dispute between our two countries, but a matter that concerns the fundamental European values and standards. Progress in the European integration process of North Macedonia is only possible through full and comprehensive implementation of the European consensus, agreed upon and adopted by the EU Council in 2022, a key part of which are the amendments to the Constitution of North Macedonia. Respect for the rights of minorities and ensuring their equality are fundamental principles of the European Union. In this context, the Republic of North Macedonia, as a candidate country for EU membership, bears the responsibility to align its legislation and practices with these principles."

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that "a large number of citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia have acquired Bulgarian citizenship, recognizing their Bulgarian origin and identity."

"We urge the authorities in the Republic of North Macedonia to refrain from rhetoric that fosters division and hatred, and instead focus on fulfilling the criteria for EU membership, including the protection of the rights of all ethnic communities in the country. Only through sincere dialogue and mutual respect can we achieve sustainable development and prosperity for our peoples within a united Europe."

