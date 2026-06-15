Ministry of Foreign Affairs Following Arson Attack in Skopje: We Will Not Allow an Atmosphere of Fear for Bulgarians in North Macedonia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the incident in Skopje in which two diplomatic vehicles belonging to the Bulgarian embassy were set on fire on June 15. The ministry describes the case as a demonstrative act of aggression and insists on a swift investigation and the punishment of the perpetrator.

Here is the full text of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement:

On 15 June 2026, in the midday hours, an unknown individual set fire to two diplomatic vehicles of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Skopje, located in front of the official entrance to the mission. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria most strongly condemns this demonstrative act of aggression, which endangered the health and lives of the staff of our embassy in Skopje.

Without the timely intervention of the Bulgarian consul using a fire extinguisher, the damage caused by this deliberate arson could have been significantly greater. We insist on swift and fair justice in the case.

This latest attack against Bulgaria and Bulgarians is the result of aggressive political rhetoric that fuels hatred, as well as the lack of adequate institutional response to previous similar high-profile cases, which creates a sense of impunity among perpetrators. We recall that following the most recent arson attack in the Republic of North Macedonia against the Bulgarian Cultural Club in Bitola, instead of receiving appropriate punishment, the perpetrator was glorified and included in an electoral political campaign.

The Bulgarian state will continue to use all established mechanisms to counter attempts to create an atmosphere of fear among Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia.