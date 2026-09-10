Ministry of Interior and SANS Target Scheme for Alleged Siphoning of Funds from National Health Insurance Fund

The Interior Ministry and the State Agency for National Security (SANS) are carrying out a joint operation targeting an alleged siphoning of funds from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) through fictitious sales of high-cost medicines. Initial information suggests that the losses are substantial.

Police officers and SANS officials have raided dozens of addresses across the country.

Authorities are investigating allegations of fictitious sales of expensive medicines. The medicines were reported as having been sold against prescriptions, with the costs covered by the NHIF, and were later resold abroad. This not only resulted in funds being siphoned off and losses for the Fund, but also created the risk of shortages of essential medicines on the Bulgarian market.

The Ministry of the Interior said inspections of pharmacies and medicine warehouses were being carried out in 12 regions across the country. The aim is to identify and document violations and illegal practices involving the diversion of high-cost medicines and their subsequent sale abroad.

SANS, the Interior Ministry, the National Health Insurance Fund, Regional Health Inspectorates and the Bulgarian Drug Agency are taking part in the operation, which is currently under way. The operation is being carried out in Sofia and Sofia District, as well as in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Pleven, Ruse, Silistra, Stara Zagora and Shumen.