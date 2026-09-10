БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
МВР и ДАНС с удар по схема за източване на средства от НЗОК
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Здравно-профилактичните карти вече са електронни, но...
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
Очаква се до пролетта да има избран главен прокурор,...
Чете се за: 06:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Interior and SANS Target Scheme for Alleged Siphoning of Funds from National Health Insurance Fund

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
мвр данс удар схема източване средства нзок
Снимка: Ivo Nikodimov, BNT

The Interior Ministry and the State Agency for National Security (SANS) are carrying out a joint operation targeting an alleged siphoning of funds from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) through fictitious sales of high-cost medicines. Initial information suggests that the losses are substantial.

Police officers and SANS officials have raided dozens of addresses across the country.

Authorities are investigating allegations of fictitious sales of expensive medicines. The medicines were reported as having been sold against prescriptions, with the costs covered by the NHIF, and were later resold abroad. This not only resulted in funds being siphoned off and losses for the Fund, but also created the risk of shortages of essential medicines on the Bulgarian market.

The Ministry of the Interior said inspections of pharmacies and medicine warehouses were being carried out in 12 regions across the country. The aim is to identify and document violations and illegal practices involving the diversion of high-cost medicines and their subsequent sale abroad.

SANS, the Interior Ministry, the National Health Insurance Fund, Regional Health Inspectorates and the Bulgarian Drug Agency are taking part in the operation, which is currently under way. The operation is being carried out in Sofia and Sofia District, as well as in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Pleven, Ruse, Silistra, Stara Zagora and Shumen.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на Пловдив, горили го със запалки
1
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на...
ЦСКА полетя за едно полувреме срещу Левски по пътя към Суперкупата на България
2
ЦСКА полетя за едно полувреме срещу Левски по пътя към Суперкупата...
Здравно-профилактичните карти вече са електронни, но създават проблеми за родители и училища
3
Здравно-профилактичните карти вече са електронни, но създават...
България стартира Евроволей с категорично 3:0 над Северна Македония пред препълнената "Арена София“
4
България стартира Евроволей с категорично 3:0 над Северна Македония...
"Той е истински герой": Възстановява се 6-годишното дете, нападнато от кучета във Враца
5
"Той е истински герой": Възстановява се 6-годишното дете,...
Промяна на времето: Захлаждане, валежи и гръмотевични бури в края на седмицата
6
Промяна на времето: Захлаждане, валежи и гръмотевични бури в края...

Най-четени

Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на двамата полицаи в Бургас
1
Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на...
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно посещение в Гренландия
2
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
3
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
4
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
5
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
Екзитпол: "Алтернатива за Германия" печели с над 44% вота в провинция Саксония-Анхалт
6
Екзитпол: "Алтернатива за Германия" печели с над 44% вота...

More from: Bulgaria

Sofia Airport Has Begun Construction of Its Own Photovoltaic Power Plant
Sofia Airport Has Begun Construction of Its Own Photovoltaic Power Plant
Sofia Municipality Approves a Record Borrowing of 367 Million Euros Sofia Municipality Approves a Record Borrowing of 367 Million Euros
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
President Iliana Iotova: 'Preserving the Bulgarian Community’s Language and Identity in Moldova Is in Both Countries’ Interest President Iliana Iotova: 'Preserving the Bulgarian Community’s Language and Identity in Moldova Is in Both Countries’ Interest
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and Moldova's Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi Discuss Deepening Bilateral Relations Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and Moldova's Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi Discuss Deepening Bilateral Relations
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
'We Continue the Change' Nominates 7 Candidates for the Supreme Judicial Council 'We Continue the Change' Nominates 7 Candidates for the Supreme Judicial Council
Чете се за: 14:25 мин.
Sofia and Sandanski Among the Finalists for European Capitals of Tourism 2027 Sofia and Sandanski Among the Finalists for European Capitals of Tourism 2027
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.

Водещи новини

МВР и ДАНС с удар по схема за източване на средства от НЗОК
МВР и ДАНС с удар по схема за източване на средства от НЗОК
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Голям пожар избухна край Бургас – горят сухи треви и храсти (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Голям пожар избухна край Бургас – горят сухи треви и храсти (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Учредиха Инициативен комитет от над 200 души в подкрепа на Андрей Гюров и Георги Кандев Учредиха Инициативен комитет от над 200 души в подкрепа на Андрей Гюров и Георги Кандев
Чете се за: 14:07 мин.
У нас
Иван Шишков: До две години и половина магистрала "Хемус" ще стигне до Велико Търново Иван Шишков: До две години и половина магистрала "Хемус" ще стигне до Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Почина финансистът Красимир Ангарски
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Гръцките власти разследват смъртта на певеца Йоргос Мазонакис
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
По света
Среща Радев – Макрон: Задълбочава се сътрудничеството между...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Заради ремонт: Части на столичния ж.к. "Младост" 3...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ