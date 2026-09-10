Sofia Airport Has Begun Construction of Its Own Photovoltaic Power Plant

SOF Connect has begun construction of a 5 MW photovoltaic power plant at Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, the airport’s press office has announced. The facility is being built on airport-owned land and will generate electricity for the airport’s own consumption.

The plant will have 8,300 solar modules covering an area of around 50,000 square metres. A real-time monitoring and management system is also planned. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with a battery storage facility planned as the next stage. The project contractor is Hydroenergy Company.

The photovoltaic plant is part of measures to reduce carbon emissions and improve the airport’s energy efficiency. The aim is for the capital’s airport to achieve full decarbonisation by 2036. Sofia Airport is the first airport in Bulgaria to receive Level 4 (“Transformation”) accreditation under the international Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.