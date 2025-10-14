БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Most Hotels in Bansko Ski Resort Already Half Booked for New Year’s Holidays

Hoteliers report an increase in bookings, prices for a three-day stay exceed 2,800 BGN

струва нова година банско хотелите пълни октомври
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Most hotels in Bansko are already half booked for the New Year holidays, even from the beginning of October. Hoteliers report a rise in reservations compared to last year and are offering special early booking deals.

One of the hotels in Bansko is already 50% booked for the upcoming celebrations. A three-day all-inclusive package for two costs over BGN 2,800.

Dimitar Kolev, manager of a four-star hotel in Bansko:

“Early bookings are an attractive reservation option, as we offer discounts of up to 30% before certain dates, which is definitely a great advantage and a big bonus for the end customer.”
The largest number of tourists come from Romania, while many Bulgarians find the prices high, even with the discounts.

Tereza, visitor:

“It would be nice to stay somewhere in a hotel with a spa, but the prices in tourist areas are definitely quite high.”

That is why some people prefer to celebrate the holidays at home.

“More likely at home.”
“Yes, I think so too — it’s calmer and cosier in a home environment.”

Others, however, will welcome the New Year in traditional local taverns. This year, set menus range between BGN 150 and 200.

Yulia Popova, manager of a tavern in Bansko:

“Drinks are included in the price so that guests can enjoy a wonderful New Year’s Eve with accompanying entertainment and folk performances.”
“Bansko is the best place in the world, and we would love to spend New Year’s Eve here,” said another visitor.

Tour operators also report an increase in bookings for the holidays. The most popular destinations are North Macedonia, Turkey, Serbia and Greece.

Zdravka Chimeva, tour operator:

“There are some excellent offers. The food is good, the service is perfect. Prices start from BGN 200–250 up to 600, depending on the hotel category, and transport is included.”

There are also more exotic options on the market.

Zdravka Chimeva, tour operator:

“Not everyone can afford them — some reach BGN 5,600. We have offers for Vietnam and Cambodia. It depends on where people want to travel, for how long and when.”

Iva, traveller:

“If I were without the kids, yes. But with two of them, it’s impossible to spend New Year’s somewhere more exciting.”

Regardless of where they celebrate, more and more Bulgarians are choosing to plan their holidays earlier each year.

