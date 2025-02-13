НОВИНИ
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition

The opposition criticized the current composition of the CPC, accusing it of not fighting cartels

кзк ръстът цените храните необосновано висок
Снимка: pixabay.com/
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:23, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
On the day of a boycott of supermarkets over rising grocery prices, February 13, MPs passed rules to elect members of the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC).

The opposition criticised the current composition of the CPC, accusing it of not fighting cartels.

They also expressed suspicions that the distribution of regulators had been prearranged among the ruling parties.

The majority responded to We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, stating that they had boycotted hemselves by participating in this majority.

