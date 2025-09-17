БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
MPs Donated Blood on the Day of Sofia (PHOTOS)

On the Day of Sofia, MPs took part in a campaign to encourage blood donation, held under the patronage of Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiseleva.

The campaign is being held for the third time and is a joint initiative of the National Assembly, the Bulgarian Red Cross, and the National Centre for Transfusion Haematology.

Blood donation is a vital lifesaving act, crucial in emergencies, the treatment of serious illnesses, and surgical procedures. There are health benefits to both the recipient and the donor.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

