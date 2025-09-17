The Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Celebrating the Spirit of Faith, Hope and Love

On 17th of September, Bulgaria's capital celebrates St. Sofia Day - the day on which the Orthodox church commemorates the Holy Martyrs Sofia and her three daughters Faith, Hope and Love.

The city, named after the Church of St Sophia – the Divine Wisdom, celebrates with a rich cultural programme across dozens of venues.

The day began with a solemn liturgy led by His Holiness Patriarch Daniil, who reminded the faithful that “faith, hope and love – there is nothing greater in this life.”

As part of the tradition, most museums and galleries are offering free-of-charge entry, including the children’s educational centre Muzeiko.

The highlight of the celebrations will be a big concert in the evening, 'Sofia Resounds with Faith, Hope and Love', which will take place at 7 p.m. in front of the St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

At the same hour, Mayor Vasil Terziev will also open the 15th International Festival of Pop and Rock Music at the National Palace of Culture.

This year, the title Honorary Citizen of Sofia was awarded to actor Stefan Mavrodiev, science Olympian Viktor Lilov, Olympic swimming champion Tanya Bogomilova, alpine skier Albert Popov, architect Stanislav Konstantinov, poet Nayden Valchev, actor Rusi Chanev, film director Ivan Nichev and Professor Tsolo Vutov.

The Honorary Badge of Sofia Municipality was conferred on the Bulgarian Society of Cardiologists, Maria Landova, Maria Atanasova, as well as young athletes Nikola Tsolov, Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev.

Actor Stefan Mavrodiev called the honour “a matter of luck,” while young racing driver Nikola Tsolov said he hoped to inspire his peers with dedication, hard work and responsibility.