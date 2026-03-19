БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
С 30% поскъпна европейският природен газ, петролът скочи...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е...
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
Полицейска акция срещу купуването на гласове в Стара Загора
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

MPs Pass Transparency and Integrity Law, Also Known as the Lobbying Activities Act

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази
Народно събрание, закон за лобизма
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria’s parliament has passed the Law on Transparency and Integrity – widely known as the Lobbying Activities Act – in an extraordinary second reading, securing the release of €437 million under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). The funds are earmarked for hospitals, kindergartens, emergency helicopters, and the construction of homes for the elderly.

Georgi Georgiev, GERB–UDF, said:
"The sum Bulgaria will receive free of charge in exchange for adopting this law is equivalent to the costs of ongoing repairs and renovations in 80 of our homes for elderly people, where 5,600 of our compatriots currently live."

Parliament decided to replace the term “lobbying” with “representation of interests” to avoid negative public perception.

The law establishes a public register under the Audit Office, recording individuals and organisations that carry out lobbying activities for payment or represent foreign interests. The aim is to allow citizens to see who is influencing government decisions. Personal information such as ID numbers, dates of birth, and contact details will not be publicly accessible.

Atanas Slavov, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria:
"The bill excludes lawyers on one hand and trade unions on the other, yet NGOs will be required to register, which leads to duplication since they are already registered with the Registry Agency."

The legislation also provides for penalties. Individuals conducting lobbying without registering face fines of €1,000 to €2,500, while legal entities risk fines of €2,500 to €7,500. Additional penalties apply for providing false information.

Opposition parties criticised the bill in the parliamentary legal affairs committee, calling it fragmented and incomplete. Despite this, it passed in the chamber with minimal debate.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
1
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Оставката на Стефка Костадинова: Не е подала пълен набор от документи, за да напусне БОК
2
Оставката на Стефка Костадинова: Не е подала пълен набор от...
Войната в Близкия изток: Тази вечер Израел е ударил ирански кораби в Каспийско море
3
Войната в Близкия изток: Тази вечер Израел е ударил ирански кораби...
След смъртта на "силния човек в Техеран" - възможните сценарии за Иран без Лариджани
4
След смъртта на "силния човек в Техеран" - възможните...
Как да реагираме, ако открием живак в дома си?
5
Как да реагираме, ако открием живак в дома си?
Удари по енергийна инфраструктура в Иран и Катар
6
Удари по енергийна инфраструктура в Иран и Катар

Най-четени

Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен апартамент в София
1
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален скрининг
2
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален...
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на 15-годишното момче заяви пълно доверие в работата на прокуратурата
3
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
4
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
Случаят "Петрохан": Протест с искане за прозрачност от институциите
5
Случаят "Петрохан": Протест с искане за прозрачност от...
Емил Дечев пред парламента: Манипулации са твърденията за уволнения и натиск в МВР
6
Емил Дечев пред парламента: Манипулации са твърденията за уволнения...

More from: Politics

Parliament Holds Final Sitting Before Election Campaign Begins
Parliament Holds Final Sitting Before Election Campaign Begins
Kövesi Denies Link Between European Prosecutor’s Office and the Detention of Former PM Borissov in 2022 Kövesi Denies Link Between European Prosecutor’s Office and the Detention of Former PM Borissov in 2022
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Caretaker PM Gyurov Attends EU Summit in Brussels, Holds Talks with European and NATO Leaders Caretaker PM Gyurov Attends EU Summit in Brussels, Holds Talks with European and NATO Leaders
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Parliament Mandates Government to Call for Temporary Suspension of Emissions Trading at European Council Parliament Mandates Government to Call for Temporary Suspension of Emissions Trading at European Council
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Poll Shows Declining Support for “Progressive Bulgaria”, Yet Remains Leading Political Force Ahead of April 19 Snap Elections Poll Shows Declining Support for “Progressive Bulgaria”, Yet Remains Leading Political Force Ahead of April 19 Snap Elections
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Order of Parties and Coalitions on the Ballot Paper for April 19 Early Elections Was Determined by Draw Order of Parties and Coalitions on the Ballot Paper for April 19 Early Elections Was Determined by Draw
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Приоритетите на "Прогресивна България": Румен Радев представя мерки за ускорено развитие на страната
Приоритетите на "Прогресивна България": Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Служебният премиер Андрей Гюров призова гражданите да гласуват Служебният премиер Андрей Гюров призова гражданите да гласуват
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
ЦИК: Над 35 000 българи вече са подали заявление за гласуване в чужбина, срокът е до 24 март ЦИК: Над 35 000 българи вече са подали заявление за гласуване в чужбина, срокът е до 24 март
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Екшън пред Спешното отделение: Мъж е задържан за нападение над лекар в Кюстендил Екшън пред Спешното отделение: Мъж е задържан за нападение над лекар в Кюстендил
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
С 30% поскъпна европейският природен газ, петролът скочи до над 110...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Икономика
Рюте: Алиансът е готов да защитава Румъния при заплаха от Иран,...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
По света
Омбудсманът организира национална среща заради високите сметки за ток
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Дърво падна на пешеходна пътека на оживен булевард в Пловдив (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ