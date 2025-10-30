БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
MRF Leader Peevski Congratulated the Newly Elected Municipal Councilors from Pazardzhik

He reminded the councillors that they have a responsibility to work for the people

Delyan Peevski, leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and its parliamentary group "MRF – New Beginning," congratulated the newly elected MRF municipal councillors in Pazardzhik (Southern Bulgaria) on their electoral victory and the trust the party received from voters in the October local elections.

"Through you, the new beginning for Pazardzhik municipality will become a model for how all municipalities in Bulgaria should develop," Peevski said.

He reminded the councillors of their responsibility to work for the people and stressed that they can always rely on his support, as well as the backing of the MRF leadership and the "MRF – New Beginning" parliamentary group, in fulfilling their mission for the citizens of Pazardzhik.

    The meeting was attended by MRF and parliamentary group deputy chair Halil Letifov, MRF deputy chair Radoslav Revanski, MP Dimitar Avramov, Desislava Todorova – Chair of Pazardzhik Municipal Council, and councillors Petar Kostov, Rositsa Staikova, Dimitar Petkov, Anton Nikolov, Sasha Filipova, Aneta Popova, Petya Tsvetkova, and Yumer Hamza, regional chair of MRF– Pazardzhik.

