MRF - New Beginning Leader Supports President's Position Not to Send Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine

Delyan Peevski, leader of the MRF (Movement for Rights and Freedoms) and the MRF-New Beginning group, expressed his full support for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's position that Bulgaria should not send soldiers to Ukraine in any form.

"As I have firmly stated on several occasions, no support other than the already provided assistance to Ukraine and specifically the participation of military personnel has ever been and cannot be on the agenda, because the most important thing for people is their security and that of their children here and now. We are all obligated to guarantee it with both words and actions," Peevski stated in a position sent to the media.

"I expect all responsible political leaders to do the same and for the Bulgarian Parliament and government to unite with a clear and unequivocal position that Bulgarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine in any form," the leader of "MRF - New Beginning" added.