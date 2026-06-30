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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Musician of the Year” Awards Were Presented

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The “Musician of the Year” awards were presented for the 35th time, as part of the national poll organised by the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) classical music programme “Allegro Vivace”.

The grand prize went to violinist Liya Petrova, while Svetlin Roussev received recognition for “Musical Project of the Year”.

BNR Director General Milen Mitev said the public service broadcaster’s role is to connect musicians with audiences.

“As a radio, as a media, as a public service broadcaster, I believe our task is precisely to connect musicians with the audience,” he said.

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