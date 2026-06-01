NA Speaker Presents Parliament's Priorities to EU Ambassadors

The adoption of legislative changes linked to Bulgaria’s commitments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the transposition of European Union directives into national law, and the creation of a more predictable business environment for small and medium-sized enterprises will be the three main priorities of the 52nd National Assembly.

This was stated by the Speaker of Parliament, Mihaela Dotsova, during a meeting with representatives of diplomatic missions from EU member states on June 1.

The Speaker invited diplomats to a briefing on the legislature’s agenda, during which she outlined the priorities in the work of the Parliament.

Mihaela Dotsova said that the most recent parliamentary elections had shown the public’s need for stable, transparent, secure and predictable governance.

“The election result, unlike anything seen in Bulgaria over the past 30 years, enabled the National Assembly to be constituted within a single day and to begin its work immediately,” she said.

Our main goal is to restore statehood, to respect the principles of the rule of law and the parliamentary republic, Michaela Dotsova added.

She said that the political instability experienced over the past five years had prevented the adoption of all necessary legislative changes required for the implementation of Bulgaria’s commitments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

She stressed that the European Union mechanism is not solely linked to investment funding, but also requires the implementation of a series of reforms.

“The National Assembly has already adopted the new Anti-Corruption Act at second reading, and work is continuing on other legislative proposals related to the country’s commitments under the plan,” Dotsova said.

The Speaker added that Parliament is making every effort to meet the final implementation deadline of 31 August 2026.

Speaker of Parliament Mihaela Dotsova identified the creation of a predictable and stable environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as a strategic objective of the National Assembly.

According to Dotsova, this will involve reducing administrative burdens, ensuring the full digitalisation of public services through e-government solutions, and creating favourable conditions for new economic initiatives and investment.

She stressed that legislative predictability and stability are essential for business development and long-term economic growth.

The third key priority of the National Assembly’s legislative programme is the transposition of European Union directives into Bulgarian law, Speaker of Parliament Mihaela Dotsova has said.

Dotsova noted that a series of consecutive early parliamentary elections had delayed the incorporation of numerous EU directives into the national legal framework.

“Following several successive snap elections, there are many EU directives that we have not yet succeeded in transposing into Bulgarian legislation, and this must be done as quickly as possible,” she said.

Photos by Bulgaria's National Assembly

Bulgaria will be a predictable partner that will treat EU member states with respect, with a sense of unity, because we are one family, the Parliament Speaker stressed. Mihaela Dotsova expressed hope that Bulgaria, together with EU partners, would contribute to reducing military conflicts and tensions. The country is open to new investments not only in the energy and industry sectors, but also in terms of modern innovative businesses, she added.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps expressed their desire to hold such meetings with the NA Speaker on a regular basis. During the discussion, they raised a number of key issues, including the European Union’s common security and defence policy, the budgetary process, judicial reform, anti-corruption measures and the strengthening of bilateral parliamentary dialogue.