National Construction Control Directorate Orders Removal of Artificial Riverbed Under 'Negresco' Complex in Elenite Resort

The National Construction Control Directorate issued an order for the removal of an artificial riverbed under the 'Negresco' complex in Elenite, where the Kozluka River had been diverted.

The order targets the illegal construction described as "Correction of the Kozluka River route (riverbed) and earth embankments" within the holiday resort.

The Burgas Regional Construction Control Directorate will begin notifying the affected parties about the order.

On 3 October, torrential rains caused severe flooding in the resort, claiming the lives of four people. Following the disaster, authorities launched an investigation into potential irregularities in construction in the area.

Ten Days After the Flash Floods in Elenite: River Alteration Was Illegal – the Channel Narrowed to Fit the Foundations of Hotel “Negresco”