The Nativity Fast begins today, a day earlier than usual this year, starting on 14 November and continuing until Christmas Eve on 24 December.

During the fast, Christians abstain from milk, dairy products, meat, and eggs. The consumption of fish is permitted, except during the first and last weeks of the fast, as well as on Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, physical abstinence alone has little meaning without a spiritual dimension, as the fast is not a diet. Those observing it are encouraged to combine restraint from certain foods and negative actions with increased prayer, a desire to connect with God, and a spirit of repentance.

Anyone preparing for the sacraments of Confession and Communion should consult their confessor in advance regarding the appropriate method and degree of fasting. Elderly individuals, people with chronic illnesses, adolescents, pregnant women, and nursing mothers are advised to seek guidance both from their confessor and a medical professional.