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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Natural Gas Prices in Bulgaria Set to Rise by 5% in May

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Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
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Natural gas prices in Bulgaria are set to increase by 5% in May, reaching nearly €36 per megawatt-hour, excluding fees and taxes. This became clear at today’s meeting, April 23, of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, where “Bulgargaz” confirmed its initial forecast.

The company proposed a gas price of €35.98/MWh (BGN 70.37/MWh), excluding access, transmission charges, excise duty and VAT, said the head of the gas supplier, Veselin Sinabov, during the meeting.

He noted that a favourable price had been secured for household customers throughout the heating season, but warned that market conditions would have an increasingly strong impact in the coming months.

The chair of the regulator, Plamen Mladenovski, said that despite recent price increases, gas prices during the current heating season have been around 20% lower compared with the previous winter.

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