Nearly 90,000 Bulgarians Now Have Access to Their Electronic Health Records via the E-Health App

Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
EN
Nearly 90,000 Bulgarians already have access to their electronic health records through the E-Zdrave (E-Health) mobile app. The Ministry of Health launched the campaign in September of last year, and an increasing number of people are now monitoring their health status online.

Until August 31, mobile registration stations will be set up at various locations in Plovdiv, where regional health inspectorate staff will assist users with the registration process. Upon request from institutions or companies, the teams will also travel to their premises, saving individuals the need to visit the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI).

“If you’d like, you can write down your email or just tell me if it’s easy.”
“Get your phone ready. Open the app and tap on ‘Register.’”

While shopping at a large mall in Plovdiv, one woman happened to come across the information campaign organised by the Health Inspectorate.

“I’m so glad I saw the E-Health logo, because I’ve been meaning to make time to go to the RHI.”
Svetoslav Minchev, system administrator at RHI-Plovdiv, explains:

“You need to bring your ID when you come to us. It's best to have the app already downloaded—if not, we’ll help with that. We generate a QR code for activation.”

On site, the system administrator was able to activate her profile in just five minutes. Anyone with an electronic signature can register independently.

“This is your electronic health record—you can view appointments, referrals, prescriptions.”
“Thank you so much. You’ve been a huge help.”

In their digital health record, users can also see the preventive checkups they are entitled to through the National Health Insurance Fund. Parents have access to the medical data of their children under the age of 18.

“The most useful thing I found was the information about upcoming vaccinations—something that often goes unnoticed. Many general practitioners, likely due to workload, don’t inform patients. Now everyone can track what vaccinations are due.”

If a user changes their smartphone, the registration process must be repeated step-by-step. To protect personal data, the device must be locked—otherwise, the E-Health app will not function.

