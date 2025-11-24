БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в...
Европа отговори на американския план за мир в Украйна със...
Nesebar Municipality Carries Out Large-Scale Disinfection in Flood-Hit Elenite Resort (PHOTOS)

People say there is a real danger of infections spreading

Nesebar Municipality has conducted a large-scale disinfection operation in the area of the Elenite holiday village, which was severely affected by the 3 October flash floods.

Local authorities report that municipal teams from the Public Works and Municipal Services enterprise have disinfected cleaned public areas — including pavements and streets — in compliance with all safety measures.

The treatment was carried out using professional equipment designed for large-scale operations, with disinfectant products selected to match the site’s characteristics and safety requirements.

Following the severe disaster, local residents voiced concerns about potential health risks due to accumulated mud, debris and uncleaned areas. They fear a real risk of infection spreading.

Nesebar Municipality says it will continue scheduled disinsection, deratisation and disinfection activities across local settlements, as well as undertake additional emergency treatments when needed.

