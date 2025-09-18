БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът остави в ареста бившия заместник-кмет на София...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Щетите от пожара в Пирин са за над 16 милиона лева
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Проф. Ива Христова: Ваксината срещу варицела ще намали...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Без вода в 7 квартала на София
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

New Mobile App Lets Children at Risk Report Abuse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази

"Syberkidz Patrol" will be operational in October

пускат мобилно приложение сигнали деца риск

Reports of children at risk are on the rise. The State Agency for Child Protection has announced that last year it received more than 6,600 alerts concerning children at risk.

Teodora Ivanova, Director of the Agency, explained:
“Most often, reports of violence involve psychological abuse, which inevitably accumulates and leads to other forms of abuse, such as neglect and disregard.”

Of the reports, around 2,000 involved violence, with 60% of cases taking place within the family. Data from the Agency show that most victims of abuse are girls.

Ombudsperson Velislava Delcheva has called for effective measures against corporal punishment of children. According to her data, about 40% of parents in Bulgaria admit to slapping their children.

Velislava Delcheva, Ombudsman of Bulgaria, stated:
“Six in ten children between the ages of 2 and 14 have regularly been subjected to corporal punishment by the people who look after them.”

As part of the second national campaign against violence against and between children "Be brave, be kind!", the Child Protection Agency has developed the mobile app "Syberkidz Patrol", through which children will be able to report to experts.

As part of the second national campaign against violence towards and among children, “Be Brave, Be Kind!”, the Agency for Child Protection has developed a mobile application called Syberkidz Patrol, enabling children to report incidents directly to experts.

Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy, commented:
“Anyone with a phone will be able to use this platform to report a problem – whether violence against themselves, in any form, or against another child.”

The State Agency for Child Protection is also working with numerous non-governmental organisations to protect children from cybercrime.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
Полицай почина в София, докато изпълнява служебните си задължения
2
Полицай почина в София, докато изпълнява служебните си задължения
Поредица от над 100 земетресения разтревожи жители и туристи на гръцкия остров Кефалония
3
Поредица от над 100 земетресения разтревожи жители и туристи на...
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без топла вода и парно от октомври до Нова година
5
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без...
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите гласуват петия вот на недоверие срещу кабинета "Желязков"
6
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите гласуват петия вот на недоверие срещу кабинета...

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено от кашлящи свекърви
2
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
3
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
4
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
5
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
6
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана

More from: Bulgaria

The pine processionary moth is advancing into Northern Bulgaria and could reach the Black Sea coast within the next 50 years
The pine processionary moth is advancing into Northern Bulgaria and could reach the Black Sea coast within the next 50 years
Brutal Murder in Varna: Man Repeatedly Stabs 48-Year-Old Woman in the Heart Brutal Murder in Varna: Man Repeatedly Stabs 48-Year-Old Woman in the Heart
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Plovdiv Closes Downtown for Old Car Traffic Plovdiv Closes Downtown for Old Car Traffic
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Is It Possible to Have a "Day Without Road Deaths" in Our Country? Is It Possible to Have a "Day Without Road Deaths" in Our Country?
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Police Officer Dies in Central Sofia Police Officer Dies in Central Sofia
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia on 22 September for European Mobility Week 2025 and Car-Free Day Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia on 22 September for European Mobility Week 2025 and Car-Free Day
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Съдът остави в ареста бившия заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов
Съдът остави в ареста бившия заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета „Желязков“ Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета „Желязков“
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Жестоко убийство във Варна: Мъж е намушкал многократно 48-годишна жена в сърцето Жестоко убийство във Варна: Мъж е намушкал многократно 48-годишна жена в сърцето
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Щетите от пожара в Пирин са за над 16 милиона лева
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Асоциацията на прокурорите за делото на Благомир Коцев: Границата...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Парламентът прие на първо четене промените в Закона за НСО
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
"Ние сме като две ноти в един акорд": Кралско пиршество...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ