New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria

A new one-day vignette has come into effect today, February 3. The fee is set at €4.09.

Like other types of vignettes, it is valid for passenger cars up to 3.5 tonnes, trailers and caravans, as well as M1 category campervans.

Vignettes can be purchased through the toll administration website, the mobile app, at ticket offices, or at certain self-service terminals.

The Road Infrastructure Agency also reminds drivers that more than 370,000 annual vignettes will expire this month.